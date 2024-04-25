Shoplifting offences soar to highest level in 20 years, new figures show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales have soared to the highest level in 20 years, figures have revealed.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shoplifting offences are at the highest level since current records began.

A total of 430,104 offences were recorded in the year to December 2023, up 37 per cent from 315,040 in the previous 12 months.

This is the highest figure since current police recording practices began in the year ending March 2003.

The number of offences involving theft from the person stood at 125,563 in 2023, up 18 per cent from 106,606 in 2022, and is the highest level since 2004.

The data published on Thursday comes after major retailers raised concerns about the rising cost of theft.

Nick Stripe, from the ONS, said: “In the past 12 months, police recorded crime shows notable increases in robbery, theft from the person and shoplifting.

“The latter has risen by more than 100,000 offences, while the police have been dealing with the highest levels of theft from the person offences recorded in two decades.”

The ONS figures, gathered from police recorded crime and the annual Crime Survey for England and Wales, also show the number of robberies rose by 13 per cent last year to 81,094, up from 71,983 in 2022. However this is still 26 per cent lower than the year ending March 2003 (110,271).

Meanwhile, crimes involving knives or sharp instruments were up 7 per cent to 49,489 offences in 2023, but rates are still 3 per cent lower than the pre-pandemic high of 51,206 offences in the year ending March 2020.

This set of figures does not include offences recorded by Greater Manchester Police and Devon and Cornwall Police due to problems recording data.

