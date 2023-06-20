Man arrested after three women sexually assaulted in London park in four days

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after three women were sexually assaulted in the same park in east London in a four-day period.

Officers are investigating after a spate of attacks in Shoreditch Park in Hackney, between Thursday and Sunday last week.

Police are concerned that more than three attacks could have taken place and they are urging anyone who may have been approached and sexually assaulted by a man fitting the description in this vicinity - or anyone who witnessed anything - to come forwards.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a series of sexual assaults that have taken place in the vicinity of Shoreditch Park, N1.

“Officers are investigating three incidents that have taken place on 15, 16 and 18 June – on each occasion a woman has been approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

“None of the women have been physically harmed.

“On 18 June a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in police custody.”

Detective Constable Francesca Clarke said: “While we are aware of three incidents that have taken place within four days, there is a distinct possibility that more offences have taken place but have not been reported.

“I would urge any women who have been in the vicinity of Shoreditch Park and have been approached and sexually assaulted by a man described as black, around 5ft 10 inches tall and of heavy build to get in contact immediately.”

Shoreditch Park serves the south of Hackney and is one of the largest parks in the borough. It’s close to Haggerston and Hoxton Overground stations, and St Leonard’s Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote CAD3148/16June.

You can also share information anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.