Three teenagers killed and fourth fighting for life after car hits tree
Teenager in hospital with life-threatening injuries after BMW crashes into tree near Abingdon
Three teenagers have died and a fourth is fighting for life in hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Oxfordshire.
The group was travelling along the A415 in Marcham, near Abingdon, shortly after midnight on Tuesday when the silver BMW collided with a tree.
Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy – all from Oxfordshire – died in the crash.
The driver, an 18-year-old man, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet commented on the cause of the crash, but locals have expressed concern that it echoes other incidents that have taken place.
Local resident Susie Jackson told the BBC: “Something needs to be done about the road, it’s too dangerous. There’s been about four incidents in the last couple of years and there have been several fatalities here.”
Marcham resident Andrew James added that this was the “third serious accident” at “almost exactly” the same spot. “It’s an unexpected curve, surrounded by trees, which seems to create a black spot,” Mr James told the broadcaster.
Police are now appealing for witnesses after the “extremely tragic” incident.
Sergeant Matt Cadmore of the Joint Roads Policing Unit at Three Mile Cross said: “This is an extremely tragic incident which has resulted in the death of three young men. Our thoughts remain with their families and friends at this extremely difficult time.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have dash cam footage prior to the collision and who has not already spoke to police to contact us.
“If you have any information then please call 101 or make a report online quoting incident 43230270542.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies