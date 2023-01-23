UK’s first electric ‘driverless’ bus takes to public roads in Oxfordshire

The UK’s first electric ‘driveless’ bus has taken to public roads in Oxfordshire.

The Mellor Orion E autonomous vehicle made its first trip in Milton Park, a business and technology park, near Abingdon, on Monday (23 January).

It will begin public operations in early February operated by First Group.

The vehicle features a suite of sensors from Fusion Processing Ltd that enable it to drive on public roads and react to situations while carrying passengers.

