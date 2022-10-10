For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who died after being hit by a car in a suspected murder has been described by her family as “the most loving, talented and kind-hearted person you would ever wish to know”.

22-year-old Rebecca Steer was hit by a car that mounted a kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, at 2.50am on Sunday, West Mercia Police said.

Her family added: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca. She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her.

“She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for. Rest in peace beautiful girl.“

Rebecca was ‘the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend’, her family said (PA)

A second person suffered serious injuries and is receiving hospital treatment.

Both pedestrians were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance but Ms Steer died shortly after arrival.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Thank you to the public for sharing our appeal and coming forward with information which has been vital in making this arrest.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the town centre today while our investigation continues.

“Please feel free to speak to any of our officers if you have any concerns; we are here to help.”