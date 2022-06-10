Simon Dobbin: Five arrested on suspicion of murder seven years after attack that killed football fan

Friday 10 June 2022 09:58
<p>Simon Dobbin died in 2020</p>

Simon Dobbin died in 2020

(PA)

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who was attacked on the way home from a match seven years ago and later died.

Simon Dobbin was left permanently brain damaged after he was assaulted following a Southend United vs Cambridge United match in 2015.

He died five years later, with medical tests showing a direct link between his death and injuries sustained after the match.

Essex Police started treating Dobbin’s death as a murder investigation following the medical conclusions.

The force said five men - aged 27, 30, 34, 39 and 45 - were arrested on Friday.

More follows...

