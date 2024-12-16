Man arrested after boy, 2, died following hit-and-run involving stolen Porsche

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested after a two-year-old boy died and four adults were injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen Porsche.

The collision happened on Dartmouth Road in Smethwick, near Birmingham, shortly before 11pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Monday and is now in custody for questioning after police received further information.

Four adults and a child were taken to hospital, where the two-year-old boy died.

A 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man remain in a serious condition while another man and woman, both aged 30, are described as stable.

Police said the driver of a grey Porsche Cayenne fled the scene after it hit the Toyota Auris carrying the four adults and the boy.

Checks on the Porsche have revealed it was stolen earlier this month, the force said in a previous statement.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, previously said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the little boy at this extremely difficult time.”

He added: “I also want to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t already spoken to us, or has CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, can contact the police via email at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk. Alternatively, call 101, or message us via Live Chat, and quote log 4421 14 December.