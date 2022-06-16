Pair admit manslaughter of man in Somerset

Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, pleaded guilty to killing Jason Lock on May 19 2022 in Wiveliscombe.

Rod Minchin
Thursday 16 June 2022 11:30
Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, pleaded guilty to killing Jason Lock on May 19 2022 following an incident in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, two days earlier (PA)
(PA Wire)

Two men have admitted the manslaughter of a man in Somerset.

Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, pleaded guilty to killing Jason Lock on May 19 2022 following an incident in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, two days earlier.

The defendants, who appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video link, denied Mr Lock’s murder.

Two men have admitted killing Jason Lock, 55, in Somerset (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Christopher Smyth, prosecuting, asked the court for 28 days to consider whether the pleas are acceptable to the Crown.

Mr Justice Garnham adjourned the case to a date to be fixed.

Bond, of Mandarin Hotel, and Conlon, of Claremont Crescent, both Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, were remanded into custody.

Mr Lock, 55, was engaged to Mandy and worked for EPS in Wiveliscombe for over 25 years.

“We are all heartbroken by this loss, in such tragic circumstances as well,” she said.

“Jason was kind, hard-working and would do anything for anybody. He was my best friend and lover and I am lost without him.”

