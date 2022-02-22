Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.

Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pm

Paying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.

“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”

In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received since she went missing last year.

“I wish I could just talk to you one last time and I wish I could have done more to help you,” she said. “I know you are at peace now from all of your demons. Rest easy Soph, until we meet again. The brightest star in the sky.”

Police said the circumstances around Sophie’s death are not believed to be suspicious.

Since she disappeared, multiple searches have taken place including a drone search around the Solway Firth organised by her partner. Until now, though, no traces of her were found.

In a statement, a Cumbria Police spokesperson said: “The body of a woman found in the area of Burgh-by-Sands yesterday (21 February), has been formally identified as Sophie Burns, of Dalton Crescent, Carlisle.

“The circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. A file has been prepared for the coroner.”

