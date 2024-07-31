Man arrested with knife near Southport vigil

Support truly

A man has been arrested carrying a knife just yards away from a vigil to the children killed in an attack in Southport.

Merseyside Police said they detained a 32-year-old man at 6.55pm on Eastbank Street and uncovered a flick knife in his possession. The man was later taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

The arrest came after Southport residents held a vigil for the three children killed yesterday in the area following a knife attack. Five more children are currently fighting for their life.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer was among those who visited Southport on Tuesday, telling onlookers he wanted to pay his respects to family members who are suffering “raw pain and grief” he cannot imagine.

Discussing the latest arrest, Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said everyone “knows too well the devastating impact knife crime can have for victims, their families and friends, and those who carry them”.

“This week has seen an unspeakable tragedy unfold in Southport, and this incident occurred a short distance from where a vigil had been happening where the community was paying their respects to all those affected.

“Officers made a swift arrest and have seized a knife that could have been used to cause harm in our communities.

“Those offenders who carry them have no place whatsoever in our communities.

“Every day we are carrying out stop checks, warrants and land searches to take knives off our streets, but as this incident shows, the assistance of members of the public in telling us where they are stored and who is carrying them is vital to ensure the safety of families and residents."

DM @MerPolCC on X, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 quoting incident reference 886 of 30 July if you have information on this incident. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.