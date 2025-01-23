Southport trial latest: Axel Rudakubana to be sentenced for murders of three girls at Taylor Swift dance class
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to murdering three young girls in a frenzied knife rampage in Southport
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is set to be sentenced on Thursday morning for murdering three young girls in a frenzied knife attack last year.
Rudakubana, 18, stabbed and killed the girls, aged between six and nine, with a 20cm-long kitchen knife as he ambushed a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside.
Wearing a surgical face mask while armed with the blade, the then 17-year-old travelled five miles from his family home to the studio where he killed Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe.
As a trial was set to begin at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, the teenager pleaded guilty to the murder of the three children as well as the attempted murders of eight others.
He also admitted production of a biological toxin and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife.
Back at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday morning, he is set to be sentenced for a total of 16 charges.
Rudakubana to be sentenced
Killer due to be sentenced
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is due to be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court in the morning.
Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed class on July 29.
Rudakubana, 18, of Banks, Lancashire, on Monday admitted the murders, as well as the attempted murders of eight other children, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.