Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A woman has been arrested over the posting of inaccurate information on social media about the identity of the suspect in the Southport stabbings.

The 55-year-old, from near Chester, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and false communications.

In the wake of three young girls being stabbed to death in Taylor Swift-themed dance class last week, police across the UK issued warnings over the spreading online of an “incorrect” name for the suspect and a false story about his background.

Six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the attack ( PA Media )

The woman is being held in custody by Cheshire Police where she is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Chief superintendent Alison Ross said: “We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fuelled by malicious and inaccurate communications online.

“It’s a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy.

“It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person.”

A number of experts said this misinformation had been used by a “vocal minority” to sow division and “fuel their own agenda and trigger a summer of thrill-seeking impulsive insurrection” following violent disorder in the days since the attack.

Since the killings, far-right riots have broken out across the UK with 483 people arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, with a mosque targeted in Southport.