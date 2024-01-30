Man armed with crossbow shot dead by police after breaking into Southwark home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man armed with a crossbow and an array of other weapons has been shot dead by armed police in London.

Police were called just before 5am this morning after the man was attempting to force his way into a property in Bywater Place, Southwark.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, was armed with weapons including a crossbow and was threatening to harm residents inside the address, police say.

Police tried to speak to the man, but were threatened so armed officers swooped to the location.

The man managed to get into the property and police shot him.

Paramedics immediately provided first aid but the man died at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to inform his next of kin.

Two occupants received minor injuries during the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, responsible for policing Southwark, said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.

“I understand the local community will be concerned at the events that have taken place this morning. We will fully support the IOPC investigation into the full circumstances of what happened.”

This is a breaking news story, more follows...