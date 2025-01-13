‘Spiderman’ stalker admits targeting victim with chilling presents on doorstep

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A stalker who wore a Spiderman mask while leaving a package at the home of his victim has pleaded guilty at court.

Mason Rogers, 22, of Marsden Road, Eastbourne, targeted the woman with a series of unwanted presents over a 10-month period at her home in Hailsham in Sussex.

On one occasion, in August, the woman’s doorbell camera caught the man wearing the mask while dropping off a package in birthday wrapping baby that included a book based on a TV programme they liked as a child.

It also contained a card that read “happy six months and sixteen days since you found out you had a stalker”.

The campaign started in February last year when Rogers left a limited-edition Valentine’s Day figurine in a bag outside the victim’s address.

Rogers admitted a charge of stalking involving serious alarm and distress when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 10 January.

