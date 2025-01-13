‘Spiderman’ stalker admits targeting victim with chilling presents on doorstep
Mason Rogers was caught on a doorbell camera leaving unwanted packages while wearing a Spiderman mask
A stalker who wore a Spiderman mask while leaving a package at the home of his victim has pleaded guilty at court.
Mason Rogers, 22, of Marsden Road, Eastbourne, targeted the woman with a series of unwanted presents over a 10-month period at her home in Hailsham in Sussex.
On one occasion, in August, the woman’s doorbell camera caught the man wearing the mask while dropping off a package in birthday wrapping baby that included a book based on a TV programme they liked as a child.
It also contained a card that read “happy six months and sixteen days since you found out you had a stalker”.
The campaign started in February last year when Rogers left a limited-edition Valentine’s Day figurine in a bag outside the victim’s address.
Rogers admitted a charge of stalking involving serious alarm and distress when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 10 January.
