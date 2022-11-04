Three people stabbed after ‘group fight in the street’ near London tube station
No arrests have been made in connection with the triple stabbing
Three people were hospitalised after being stabbed in a “group street fight” near a Tube station in north London.
Police were called to reports of a number of males fighting in Colindale Avenue shortly after 7pm on Thursday evening.
Along with paramedics, they found three men with stab wounds. All three have been taken to hospital.
Two of them had not sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries in the incident, said police. The condition of the third person was being assessed late Thursday night.
There have been no arrests. Police could not give further details about the males.
Video posted from the scene showed a cordon near an apartment block on the road alongside multiple police cars.
The incident follows a spate of violent attacks in the capital after a shooting incident saw Dillian Whyte’s promoter’s son killed while a 21-year-old Deliveroo driver, who was not the target of the attack, was rammed off his motorcycle.
Boxing promoter Dean Whyte shared a photograph of the shooting victim, a drill rapper known as Perm, alongside the tribute: “RIP my boy. Daddy loves you. Life has changed forever.”
Brazilian Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias Da Silva was making his last delivery of the day when he was killed in the attack.
A tribute to him posted online in Portuguese, said: “He lost his life working during a gunfight between gangs in Brixton, he was fatally hit by the thieves’ car.”
Paulo Silva described him as a “good boy” and “young” and said he had been planning to go to Brazil in December.
He had been in the UK for two years and is understood to have died from his injuries after being hit by one of the cars as it careered out of control during the shooting.
Anyone with information that could assist police is being asked to call 101 or tweet @MetC, quoting CAD6855/3Nov
