Boy, 13, stabbed at busy shopping centre during Boxing Day sales

A 13-year-old boy was stabbed in Stoke-on-Trent's biggest shopping centre in a Boxing Day sales attack.

Police and emergency crews rushed to Potteries Centre, in Hanley, just after 3pm on Monday, December 26.

A section of the centre, including the toilets, was taped off, as shoppers passed the scene.

A spokesperson from Staffordshire Police said: “We were called to a premises on Bryan Street, Hanley, just after 3.05pm on Monday (26 December) following reports of violence.

“We attended along with our colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service. A boy, aged 13, was treated at the scene for leg and neck injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. He remains in a stable condition in hospital.”

Staffordshire Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been granted conditional bail while investigations continue.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a teenage boy being stabbed at the Potteries Centre at around 3pm on Boxing Day.

“An ambulance and two paramedic officers were sent to the scene. They were assisted by an off-duty doctor. The teenager was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.”