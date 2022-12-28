For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Clubgoers reportedly filmed the final moments of a 23-year-old footballer’s life after he was stabbed to death on a Birmingham dancefloor.

Cody Fisher was on a night out at The Crane nightcub in Digbeth on Boxing Day when he was approached by a group of people on the dancefloor and attacked.

He received medical attention but emergency service personnel were unable to save his life. A video, shared with Birmingham Live, appears to show Mr Fisher lying where he fell, while a voice can be heard saying “My man is dead”.

Cody Fisher, 23, died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham on Boxing Day. (PA Media)

The camera reportedly zooms in and out on the scene as medics try to save Mr Fisher’s life. The person, believed to be filming the video, adds: “He’s not even moving fam. Nah my man is dead.”

West Midlands Police, who have launched a murder investigation, are urging anyone with video footage of the incident to contact the force.

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing.

They said on Wednesday morning: “A 22-year-old was held at an address in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, while a second man aged 21 was arrested in London.”

Cody Fisher was killed on the dancefloor of The Crane nightclub (Emma Trimble / SWNS)

Cody Fisher played for Stratford Town FC and the chairman of the club, Jed McCrory, said the players are “heartbroken” by the attack.

“We’re a family club. They all know each other. It’s going to be a hard one to take for everybody. Everyone at this club, he was so well-liked.

Cody Fisher was pronounced dead around half an hour after police officers were called to the scene (Emma Trimble / SWNS)

“I’m just speechless,” he told Sky News.

Cody’s girlfriend Jess Chatwin called the footballer her “best friend” in a tribute posted on social media.

She wrote: “I’m so sorry my baby, you didn’t deserve this. My whole world, the love of my life, my best friend. I don’t know how I’m going to do life without you.

“I promise to do everything to get you the justice you deserve.”