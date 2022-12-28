Cody Fisher’s teammates are “heartbroken” by his death, shared the chairman of Stratford Town Football Club, Jed McCrory.

”It’s gonna be a hard one to take this, for everybody”, said Mr McCroy before adding: “He was so well-liked.”

The 23-year-old was stabbed in the Crane venue in Digbeth, Birmingham, just before 11.45pm on Boxing Day while out with friends.

Despite efforts to save Mr Fisher, he was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have yet been made and police are asking the public to report any information they may have of the night.

