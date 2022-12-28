For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of footballer Cody Fisher in a Birmingham nightclub.

West Midlands Police said: “A 22-year-old was held at an address in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, while a second man aged 21 was arrested in London.

“They will be questioned on suspicion of the murder of Cody, who was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub on Adderley Street just before midnight on Boxing Day.”

Cody Fisher, 23, who played for Stratford Town FC, had been on a night out with friends at The Crane in Digbeth, Birmingham when he was stabbed to death on the dance floor.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, West Midlands Police said.

Detective chief inspector Ian Ingram, from the West Midlands homicide team, said: “We’re making good progress in our investigation and are building a better picture of what happened.

“We’ve been really pleased with the response from the public and have already had a number of witness accounts and images sent through, which will help with our investigation.

“It’s vital that we hear from everybody who saw any part of what happened that night – no matter how insignificant they think it might be.

“Cody’s family and friends are devastated by what happened, and we’ll continue to work to bring them answers.”

Cody Fisher’s girlfriend said she lost the love of her life (Twitter)

In a heartfelt tribute on social media, Cody’s girlfriend Jess Chatwin, called the footballer her “best friend.”

She wrote: “I'm so sorry my baby, you didn't deserve this.

“My whole world, the love of my life, my best friend. I don't know how I'm going to do life without you.”

She continued: “There is so much we will never get the chance to do now.

“I promise to do everything to get you the justice you deserve.

“This doesn't feel real. I love you forever Cody Fisher.”

Mr Fisher played as a defender for several clubs and was most recently in Stratford Town FC.

Chairman Jed McCrory, through tears, told Sky News: “The players are heartbroken. He was so close. And we're a family club.

Cody Fisher was stabbed in the Crane club in Digbeth (Chris Jepson/Bromsgrove Sporting FC/PA) (PA Media)

“They all know each other. It's going to be a hard one to take for everybody. Everyone at this club. He was so well-liked.

“I'm just speechless. Anything we can do to help we will do. I'm just so sorry for [his family].”

A spokesman for the team said: “Everyone at Stratford Town Football is saddened to hear of the tragic loss of one of our own players Cody Fisher.

“Our sincere condolences go to the family and friends of Cody. Our thoughts are with you at this very difficult time.”

The Sporting FC account posted: “All of us at Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cody Fisher. Cody was a friend to many at the club and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

A second tribute from Stourbridge FC, another club for which Mr Fisher had played, said its members were “devastated” to hear of his death.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time, rest in peace Cody,” the statement read.

The Walsall FC Academy also expressed sadness at the death of Mr Fisher, whom it identified as one of its former scholars. Walsall FC echoed the sentiment, adding: “We are devastated to hear this awful news. Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this difficult time.”