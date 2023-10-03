Jump to content

Man, 22, stabbed to death outside shops in Brixton in south London

The attack took place in Coldharbour Lane in Brixton

Alex Ross
Tuesday 03 October 2023 20:54
(The Independent)

A man has been stabbed to death outside a row of shops in south London - triggering a police murder investigation.

The 22-year-old victim was found with a knife injury in Coldharbour Lane in Brixton on Tuesday at 4.44pm. He died at the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson said a murder investigation had been launched. They added: “Work is ongoing to identify and inform his next of kin. At this early stage there has been no arrest.

“A crime scene is in place and officers remain on scene.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information or footage should call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 5530/3OCT.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow

