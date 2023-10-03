For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been stabbed to death outside a row of shops in south London - triggering a police murder investigation.

The 22-year-old victim was found with a knife injury in Coldharbour Lane in Brixton on Tuesday at 4.44pm. He died at the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson said a murder investigation had been launched. They added: “Work is ongoing to identify and inform his next of kin. At this early stage there has been no arrest.

“A crime scene is in place and officers remain on scene.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information or footage should call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 5530/3OCT.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow