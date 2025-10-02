Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Manchester attack latest: Multiple people injured in car ramming and stabbing at synagogue as suspect shot

Police are at the scene of a synagogue in Manchester following the incident

Rebecca Whittaker
Thursday 02 October 2025 10:46 BST

Multiple people are reported to have been stabbed at a synagogue in Greater Manchester.

A police cordon is in place on Middleton Road, in Crumpsall, following the incident.

The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said it is a “serious incident” and advised people to avoid the area.

"At the same time, I can give some assurance that the immediate danger appears to be over," he told the BBC.

He said the incident was dealt with "effectively" by those on site and by Greater Manchester Police.

Police say the suspect has been shot

Police have shot a suspect after several people were stabbed and a car was driven at members of the public at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester Police said.

Rebecca Whittaker2 October 2025 10:44

Police say car was driven into members of the public

Greater Manchester police say a car was driven towards members of the public.

Rebecca Whittaker2 October 2025 10:43

Ambulance service has declared a serious incident

The North West Ambulance Service has declared a serious incident following the stabbing.

A spokesperson said: "Following reports of an incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

"We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

"Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible."

Rebecca Whittaker2 October 2025 10:39

Mayor says it's a 'serious incident'

The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said it is a “serious incident” and advised people to avoid the area.

"At the same time, I can give some assurance that the immediate danger appears to be over," he told the BBC.

He said the incident was dealt with "effectively" by those on site, and by Greater Manchester Police.

Rebecca Whittaker2 October 2025 10:37

Stabbing at a Manchester synagogue

Multiple people have been stabbed at a synagogue in north Manchester.

A police cordon is in place on Middleton Road, in Crumpsall, following the incident.

Rebecca Whittaker2 October 2025 10:36

