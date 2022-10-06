Bishopsgate stabbing: Three people injured in broad daylight attack near Liverpool Street station
City of London police says situation ‘ongoing’ as Bishopgate cordon in place
Three people have been stabbed in broad daylight in an attack near Liverpool Street station in east London.
Police said it was an ongoing situation on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to reports of three stabbings on Bishopsgate at around 9.45am, as well as another person having been pushed to the floor.
Three victims were taken to hospital with injuries, according to City of London Police.
A statement from the forvec said: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.
“Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated.
“This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related.”
More follows...
