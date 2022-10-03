Weekend of violence in London as teenager killed, three people stabbed and man shot

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager was killed in a series of violent incidents around the capital this weekend which saw four stabbings and a shooting.

Zasheem Kane Ontre Moses, 19, was stabbed to death on Tottenham High Road in north London on Friday evening.

Police were called to the scene at 5.30pm on 30 September following reports of an “altercation”.

Mr Moses was suffering from stab wounds and died shortly after paramedics arrived on the scene.

Zasheem Kane Ontre Moses, 19, was stabbed to death on Tottenham High Road in north London (Met Police)

According to Det Insp Daniel Catmull, although the victim died of stab injuries, there was also “evidence of a firearm having been discharged”.

Speaking to MyLondon, family friend Lesley Rose said the 19-year-old was a “good young man” who “looked after his brothers and his mum”.

Forensic work is continuing at the scene of the incident.

The bloodshed continued in north London as a man was stabbed in Edmonton on Sunday during the late afternoon.

Police were called to Warwick Road, Edmonton at around 5.18pm following reports of an incident.

The man was found with stab wounds by emergency services and rushed to hospital.

More violence occured in Edmonton as a man in his 20s was injured during a shooting on Sunday evening. The victim took himself to a north London hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police were called to reports of gunfire just before midnight, though it is not clear where in Edmonton the shooting occured.

The injured man remains under medical care.

In south London, a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after he was “assaulted” in Brixton on Saturday.

Police found a man in his 30s assaulted on Brixton Road Station on Saturday (AFP/Getty)

Police found the man on Brixton Station Road at around 2.36pm after they received reports that someone had been injured.

In Vauxhall, two men were stabbed outside a night club.

Police were called to Albert EMbankment in Vauxhall at 4.30pm following reports of a fight.

Officers found two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, suffering stab injuries.