Football fans ‘died in players’ arms’ in Indonesia stadium tragedy, says coach

The head coach of the home team involved in the deadly football stadium crush in Indonesia has described the horrific scenes he witnessed including “fans d[ying] in the arms of players” and the “heavy burden” he feels in the aftermath of Saturday’s tragedy.

Arema FC’s Chilean manager Javier Roca spoke to a Spanish broadcaster about the disaster in which 125 people died, including 17 children, in one of the world’s worst stadium stampedes.

Roca was critical of the police for deploying tear gas as fans stormed the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java’s Malang city as Arema lost 3-2 to bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

"The most terrible thing was when victims came to be treated by the team doctor,” he recalled.

“About 20 people arrived and four died. Fans died in the arms of players," Mr Roca told the Cadena Ser channel. "I’m mentally shattered. I feel a heavy burden, even a heavy responsibility."

Most of the victims were trampled upon or suffocated during the chaotic scenes after the game. Witnesses described police officers beating fans with sticks and shields and subsequently shooting tear gas canisters into the crowds.

Instead of containing the violence, police action appears in part to have triggered a deadly crush as panicked spectators tried to escape the overpacked stadium.

With pressure building on the southeast Asian nation to explain what led to one of the world’s deadliest sports stadium disasters, the government has vowed to establish an independent fact-finding committee, said chief security minister Mahfud MD on Monday.

The committee will investigate the stampede as well as help find the perpetrators behind the disaster, said the minister.

Aside from the head coach’s comments, Arema FC have apologised to the victims with president Gilang Widya Pramana saying he takes full responsibility for the disaster.

Violence and hooliganism have long been a feature of football in Indonesia, with Saturday’s incident also throwing a spotlight on the problem.

"My family and I didn’t think it would turn out like this," said Endah Wahyuni, the elder sister of two boys, Ahmad Cahyo, 15, and Muhammad Farel, 14, who died after being caught in the melee.

"They loved football, but never watched Arema live at Kanjuruhan stadium, this was their first time," she added at her brothers’ funeral on Sunday.

The incident was a “dark day for all involved,” said Fifa, the governing body for world football. Its safety regulations suggest that firearms or “crowd control gas” should not be used at matches.

A minute of silence was observed before matches around the world on Sunday in memory of the victims of the diaster, as top players, coaches and leagues sent their condolences and message of support.

Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said police who violated regulations should be tried in open court.

"This loss of life cannot go unanswered. The police themselves have stated that the deaths occurred after police use of tear gas on the crowd resulted in a stampede at the stadium exits," Mr Hamid said in a statement. "Tear gas should also never be fired in confined spaces."

The tragic incident comes when the country is set to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup, with several now raising concerns for the tournament. The domestic league has been suspended in the country with president Joko Widodo ordering the sports minister, the national police chief and the football association to conduct a thorough investigation into the deadly crush.

The New York-based NGO Human Rights Watch also sought action against everyone “responsible” for the disaster. "All those responsible should be held accountable for this disaster, regardless of their status or position," said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of the organisation.

"It’s not enough for the national police and the Football Association of Indonesia to conduct their own investigation because they may be tempted to downplay or undermine full accountability for officials involved," he added.

Additional reporting by agencies