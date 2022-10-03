Kwarteng confirms further cuts of up to £18bn for public services

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Creaking public services face further cuts of up to £18bn a year, Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed – just minutes after his humiliating U-turn on the 45p tax rate.

Budgets will not be topped up to take account of soaring inflation, the chancellor said, a move described by economic experts as likely to have an “extraordinary” impact on the NHS and schools.

Mr Kwarteng argued it was right to stick within spending allocations made in 2021 – although inflation is now more than twice the forecast of 4 per cent made then.

“I think it’s a matter of good practice and really important that we stick within the envelope of the CSR [the Comprehensive Spending Review],” he told BBC Radio 4.

But the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned an extra £18bn is needed in each of the next two years to restore “the real-terms generosity intended”, because inflation is around 10 per cent.

The confirmation of the cuts comes as the Treasury also plans real-terms cuts to benefits, to fund the massive tax giveaway that will continue despite the decision to keep the 45p rate.

Mr Kwarteng refused to apologise outright for the 45p blunder, but said: “There is humility and contrition in that – and I’m happy to own it.”

He denied the botched budget 10 days ago was to blame for soaring mortgage rates which BBC Radio 4 called a “Kwarteng premium” inflicted on homeowners.

“What you are representing is a complete distortion or a one sided version of reality,” he argued – pointing to higher rates in the US and Japan.

The chancellor also admitted he was wrong to attend a party with City financiers hours after handing them huge gains through tax cuts, saying “it probably wasn’t the best day to go”.