Woman stabbed to death in Romford linked to man who died on train tracks

A woman in her sixties found stabbed to death in Romford is believed by police to have known a man who died on railway tracks nearby just hours earlier.

The Metropolitan Police was alerted to concerns for the welfare of a woman in east London on Sunday evening. Officers rushed to a home in Bushy Close at around 9pm.

They found a woman in her sixties there who had suffered multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said it was working with British Transport Police (BTP) following information that connects the woman’s death to another death of a 20-year-old man on the train tracks at Romford railway station earlier on Sunday.

Police said early inquiries indicated that the man and woman were known to each other. BTP is treating the man’s death as non-suspicious.

The Met said the woman’s family had been notified and were being supported by specialist officers.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this difficult time as we investigate the circumstances behind this terrible incident.

“At this stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.”

Detective Superintendent Simon Giles, from the East area investigations team, added: “I understand that the incident is distressing for the community and we are working closely with our colleagues in the Specialist Crime Command to progress the investigation as quickly as possible.

“Those in the area today can expect to see our officers and we encourage anyone with any information to speak with them.”

Those with information can call 101, report online or contact ‘X’@METCC quoting CAD6914/27JUL.