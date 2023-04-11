Boy stabbed to death outside school as police hunt killer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy was stabbed to death outside a suburban primary school on Easter Monday.

The victim, 17, was found dying from a single stab wound in Longshaw Road, Chingford at 9.20pm.

Paramedics, police and neighbours fought to save the teenager but he was declared dead at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched, the Metropolitan Police confirmed, but no arrests have yet been made.

A Met spokesman said: “Officers were on the scene within three minutes along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“They found a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound.

“Despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, he died at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.”

Forensic teams were seen sweeping the area outside the front gates to Longshaw Primary School on Tuesday morning.

Police have also sealed off an overflowing clothes bank on a high street.

One dog walker told the Standard: “I feel so sad for someone so young to lose their life like that. It could have been my boyfriend.”

Any witnesses are asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 6358/10Apr.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.