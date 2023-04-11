Boy stabbed to death outside school as police hunt killer
A murder investigation has been launched as officers search for the killer
A teenage boy was stabbed to death outside a suburban primary school on Easter Monday.
The victim, 17, was found dying from a single stab wound in Longshaw Road, Chingford at 9.20pm.
Paramedics, police and neighbours fought to save the teenager but he was declared dead at the scene.
A murder investigation has been launched, the Metropolitan Police confirmed, but no arrests have yet been made.
A Met spokesman said: “Officers were on the scene within three minutes along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.
“They found a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound.
“Despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, he died at the scene.
“His next of kin have been informed.
“An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.”
Forensic teams were seen sweeping the area outside the front gates to Longshaw Primary School on Tuesday morning.
Police have also sealed off an overflowing clothes bank on a high street.
One dog walker told the Standard: “I feel so sad for someone so young to lose their life like that. It could have been my boyfriend.”
Any witnesses are asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 6358/10Apr.
To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.