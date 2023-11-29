For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a man stabbed to death in Weston-super-Mare have paid tribute to the “loving father” as detectives arrest a man and a woman on suspicion of his murder.

Dominic Wilson was found by police dying from a stab wound at a property in the town centre in the early hours of Monday morning. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police discovered the 43-year-old after being led to the address by the victim of a reported robbery at the Royal Grosvenor Hotel at the seaside resort.

Today, detectives said they had arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man on suspicion of Mr Wilson’s murder, and two men, aged 45 and 54, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

It comes after officers released two men, arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, without charge.

Police were initially called called to a robbery at the Royal Grosvenor Hotel (Google Maps)

Mr Wilson’s family has released a tribute, describing the father as a “bubbly character” who will be missed.

It reads: “Dominic was a loving father to his children, he always enjoyed what this life had to offer, and he lived it to the full.

“His bubbly character will live on and he will be dearly missed by those who knew him.”

Detectives launched a murder investigation on Monday morning, following Mr Wilson’s death. The results of a post-mortem examination have confirmed he died from a stab injury.

Cordons remain in place at the address in Upper Church Road and the Royal Grosvenor Hotel while crime scene investigators work at the scene.

DCI Simon Dewfall said: “This was a shocking attack on a man, who has tragically lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family at what must be a very difficult time and we’ll continue to give them all the help and support they need. Our investigation is continuing at pace and we’re committed to establishing the full circumstances behind Dominic’s death.”