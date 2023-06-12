Girl, 7, and boy, 11, stabbed to death as woman arrested on suspicion of murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A seven-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were the victims of a suspected double murder in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday, police have said.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after officers found the two children with “significant” injuries at a home on Flax Street on Sunday, Staffordshire Police said.

It came after officers were called to a car wash in Campbell Road at 2.04pm to reports a man had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics and has since been released.

The force said it has made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent police contact.

Officers then went to a home on Flax Street and found two people unresponsive and injured inside as they went to arrest the suspect.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, both children, who have not been named, died at the scene.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

The victims’ next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the children.

“I cannot image the pain and shock they are feeling.

“We also understand the concern felt locally around this incident and the speculation around what has happened.

“We can now confirm that the two people who lost their lives are an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

“Our priority was to inform the family before confirming the ages of the children. They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“The woman arrested is known to the children. We don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public at this time.

“Our focus remains on finding out more about what happened yesterday and supporting the family at this deeply distressing and tragic time.”

Anyone with any information which could help with the police investigation are asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

Detectives are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, and to hear from those who were in the area at the time.