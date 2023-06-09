Jump to content

Devastated families of two ‘beautiful’ girls killed in car crash pay tribute

Martha Swift and Sylvie Bates, both 16, died in a devastating car crash last month in Lichfield, Staffordshire

Laura Sharman
Friday 09 June 2023 21:48
<p>Sylvie Bates (left) and Martha Swift (right) died following a collision in Lichfield, Staffordshire</p>

Sylvie Bates (left) and Martha Swift (right) died following a collision in Lichfield, Staffordshire

(Staffordshire Police)

Tributes have been paid to two teenage girls who were killed in a car crash.

The heartbroken families of Martha Swift and Sylvie Bates, both 16, said they are “devastated” by the tragedy.

Police said the two friends died following the fatal crash with a white Vauxhall Vivaro van in Lichfield, Staffordshire, last month.

Emergency services were called at 10.25pm on May 29 and the pair were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They died two days apart – Sylvie on May 31 and Martha on June 2.

In a tribute to the girls, both of the families issued a joint statement which said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful and loving daughters and sisters.

“Please respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Officers from the collision investigation unit are still appealing for witnesses to come forward and those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

The incident happened not long after a man, 21, and an 18-year-old woman were killed in a crash involving a car and a truck.

The pair were driving their Vauxhall Corsa when it collided with a white DAF truck at around 5pm on Monday near Ashford, Kent.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after they were pronounced dead at the scene.

