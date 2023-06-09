Devastated families of two ‘beautiful’ girls killed in car crash pay tribute

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to two teenage girls who were killed in a car crash.

The heartbroken families of Martha Swift and Sylvie Bates, both 16, said they are “devastated” by the tragedy.

Police said the two friends died following the fatal crash with a white Vauxhall Vivaro van in Lichfield, Staffordshire, last month.

Emergency services were called at 10.25pm on May 29 and the pair were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They died two days apart – Sylvie on May 31 and Martha on June 2.

In a tribute to the girls, both of the families issued a joint statement which said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful and loving daughters and sisters.

“Please respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Officers from the collision investigation unit are still appealing for witnesses to come forward and those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

The incident happened not long after a man, 21, and an 18-year-old woman were killed in a crash involving a car and a truck.

The pair were driving their Vauxhall Corsa when it collided with a white DAF truck at around 5pm on Monday near Ashford, Kent.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after they were pronounced dead at the scene.