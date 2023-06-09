Video of woman crashing her car during driving test goes viral

A video of a woman hitting a lamp post during her driving test in Argentina on Wednesday (7 June) has gone viral on social media.

The ill-fated test, taken by a 63-year-old, was caught on CCTV camera in the eastern city of Lanus.

Footage shows her mounting the curb as she drives around a circuit, before speeding up and crashing into a lamp post.

Civil Defense teams and firefighters were called to assist her to get out of the vehicle after it tipped over, and she was taken for treatment after suffering minor injuries.

The video has since gone viral in Argentina.