For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman says she was left “terrified” by her abusive ex-boyfriend after he stalked her for months using a secretly downloaded tracking device on her mobile phone.

Lisa* said her former partner downloaded a tracking app on her phone without her knowledge in 2019 when they were still together.

She said he was using the software, which was completely hidden to the user of the phone, to track her movements for a year, when it was discovered by the police around seven months after they had broken up and she had been taken to hospital after being attacked.

Even after the discovery, Lisa said both the technology company that created the hidden tracking app, as well as the police, were then unable to remove it from her phone after it was discovered.

“It felt hopeless,” she told The Independent. “It’s not something you can really escape. Unless you know what to look for on your phone, you won’t know that you’re being watched.

“It’s terrifying to then be told that he’s got a copy of everything, he knows where you are constantly ... It was a really big invasion of my privacy and safety.”

GPS trackers have become popular in recent years, including the high-profile Apple AirTag, a small and lightweight device that was released in 2021. They were designed to keep track of items or help parents with their children’s safety.

However, the products are increasingly becoming a tool of choice for abusers.

Over the last five years, the number of coercive control and stalking cases in which a GPS tracker was used shot up by 317 per cent, according to data obtained via Freedom of Information requests submitted by ITV News in April. The broadcaster received responses from 14 of all the UK police forces and found the number of GPS stalking cases increased from 52 in 2018 to 217 in 2023, rising every year.

Have you been affected by this story? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk

GPS trackers have become popular in recent years, including the high-profile Apple AirTag, a small and lightweight device that was released in 2021 ( Getty Images )

Lisa said the app had been downloaded so that it was completely hidden from the user of the phone and that it could not be removed from her device without permission from the person that it was registered to – who was her perpetrator.

She said she later found out from the police that her ex-boyfriend had been using the app to access her exact location multiple times per day, before he or his friends would then show up there and subject her to varying levels of abuse.

“I was so scared that I was going to be killed with the amount of times that he had threatened me,” she said.

After reporting multiple incidents to the police, Lisa said officers finally suggested that it could be a tracking device that was being used to stalk her after she had been severely beaten and they were speaking to her in hospital.

Lisa said her perpetrator was later convicted and received a prison sentence. However, she said he still had access to phones in jail and that both the police and tech company were still unable to remove the GPS tracker from her phone. In the end, she said she was forced to get a friend to hack her phone and remove it. “You feel so alone,” she said.

Refuge’s Head of Technology-Facilitated Abuse and Economic Empowerment, Emma Pickering, urged greater understanding among police about this type of abuse, adding that there is a frequently held misconception remote stalking is less risky.

She said: “We have seen an increase in referrals from the National Domestic Abuse Helpline and across our services, with reports of tracking and location monitoring, as this form of abuse becomes easier with numerous apps offering monitoring software. They can also be hard to detect, hidden on phones, with survivors often feeling they are being tracked but not knowing how.”

The CEO of the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, Emma Lingley-Clark, warned it is seeing companies develop products without conducting robust risk assessments about how they may be abused by perpetrators.

Lisa said the blame for the abuse she faced lies with her perpetrator, but she did call for tech companies to implement stronger safeguarding measures. Currently, she said she does not feel protected from being stalked via a tracking device again.

“It would have been harder for him to find me if an app had not been available or if [the company] put certain precautions in place,” she said. “You never really think about how it can be used as a tool by abusers ... it’s terrifying how easily the apps can be manipulated.”

National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Stalking and Harassment, Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills, said: “It’s important that within policing, and as a society, we recognise the patterns of stalking and acknowledge the risk that it poses to victims.

“With the continued growth in technology, the potential for devices to be inappropriately used by stalkers to target and track their victims is increasingly recognised in some stalking cases ... The police service continues to work with technology providers to encourage them to improve security.”

*Lisa’s name has been changed to protect her identity.

Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline 0808 2000 247 is available 24/7 for free, confidential, specialist support. Refuge’s Tech Safety Summit 2024: Leading the Change Against Technology-Facilitated Abuse takes place on 24 and 25 September.