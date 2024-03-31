There is zero stigma associated with online dating in today’s world. In fact, it is arguably the norm rather than the exception. The appeal is obvious: step one is a seemingly embarrassment-free filtering system that uses mutual physical attraction based on carefully curated photos as the selection criterion. Step two is a character assessment based on messaging without a requirement to be immediately charming in a real-time conversation.

Everything is done at arm’s length. It seems safer than dating in real life. Certainly, it seems safer than meeting random people in bars (particularly for women). And to be fair, maybe it is… but it is not completely risk-free.

This was the case of Dianne, a brave survivor supported by Refuge’s technology-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment team, who had to endure a spiralling nightmare of subtle control and deception. Her relationship, which started online six years ago, evolved into a controlling dynamic where her partner took over her finances under the guise of support.