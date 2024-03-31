The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
I’m a cyber expert – here’s what you need to know if you’re worried about being stalked online
With online harassment becoming a growing problem across the globe, Emma Pickering, from the domestic abuse charity Refuge, explains how you can keep yourself safe from cyberstalking
There is zero stigma associated with online dating in today’s world. In fact, it is arguably the norm rather than the exception. The appeal is obvious: step one is a seemingly embarrassment-free filtering system that uses mutual physical attraction based on carefully curated photos as the selection criterion. Step two is a character assessment based on messaging without a requirement to be immediately charming in a real-time conversation.
Everything is done at arm’s length. It seems safer than dating in real life. Certainly, it seems safer than meeting random people in bars (particularly for women). And to be fair, maybe it is… but it is not completely risk-free.
This was the case of Dianne, a brave survivor supported by Refuge’s technology-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment team, who had to endure a spiralling nightmare of subtle control and deception. Her relationship, which started online six years ago, evolved into a controlling dynamic where her partner took over her finances under the guise of support.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies