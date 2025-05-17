Man arrested at Luton Airport over fires at homes linked to Sir Keir Starmer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A second man has been arrested in connection with arson attacks on properties linked to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Counter-terror officers arrested a 26-year-old man at Luton Airport on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

The arrest, which took place shortly before 2pm, follows a series of fires at properties connected to Sir Keir Starmer.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire an an address in Kentish Town at 1.35am on Monday. Damage was caused to the entrance of the property, where Sir Keir lived with his family before they moved into 10 Downing Street, but no one was injured.

A car linked to Sir Keir was set alight in the early hours of Thursday 8 May in the same street.

In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian man, has already been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the fires.

Lavrynovych, of Sydenham, south-east London, denied arson in a police interview.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody until a further hearing at the Old Bailey scheduled for June 6.

Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring told him: “The three charges you face are indictable only. That means I’m obliged to allocate them to the crown court. In this case that means the Central Criminal Court for a plea hearing on 6 June.”