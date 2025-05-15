Man charged with arson after fires at Starmer’s properties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 21-year-old man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life after London properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer caught on fire.

Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national from Sydenham, south-east London, has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers arrested the suspect in the early hours of Tuesday morning after fires at two homes in north London within 24 hours of each other.

Counter-terror police were investigating whether the fires were linked because of the properties’ connection to Sir Keir.

Lavrynovych is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

open image in gallery Forensics teams could be seen outside the prime minister’s former home ( Getty )

In the early hours of Monday, the emergency services responded to a fire at the Kentish Town home where Sir Keir lived before becoming prime minister and moving into 10 Downing Street.

Police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property’s entrance but nobody was hurt.

open image in gallery A car linked to Sir Keir was set alight in the early hours of Thursday 8 May ( Linda Perry )

A car linked to Sir Keir was set alight in the early hours of Thursday 8 May in the same street.

In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to the Prime Minister.

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service counter terrorism division, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...