Second man charged over fires at homes and car linked to Keir Starmer

A second man has been charged over suspected arson attacks on properties and a car linked to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26 has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life following a series of fires in north London, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

He is accused of conspiring with Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 21, who has already been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life, and others unknown over the incident.

Carpiuc was arrested on Saturday at London Luton Airport by counter terrorism officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested on Monday in the Chelsea area on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in police custody.

Lavrynovych, of Sydenham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 June.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire at an address in Kentish Town at 1.35am on 12 May. Damage was caused to the entrance of the property – which is where Sir Keir lived with his family before they moved into 10 Downing Street – but no one was injured.

The previous week, in the early hours of 8 May, a car linked to the prime minister was set alight in the same street.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of 11 May, firefighters dealt with a small blaze at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

