For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to an “environmental heroine” found dead at her home on New Year’s Eve.

Stephanie Hansen was discovered with serious injuries at an address in Hayes, west London, at around 10am on Saturday.

The 39 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination is due to take place today.

A 29-year-old man, known to Ms Hansen, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Friends took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute to Ms Hansen, describing her as a “beautiful young lady” with a great love of the natural world.

Ms Hansen was a volunteer at the Cranford Action Group, which aims to transform the local community into a “clean and green” neighbourhood.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear the loss of our dear friend Stephanie Hansen on New Year’s Eve,” one volunteer wrote on the group’s Facebook page. “Stephanie, a beautiful young lady and a remarkable environmental heroine.

“Her love for the natural world was unparalleled as was her dedication to cleaning and greening Cranford. She would trek every weekend from Hayes to Cranford to help with our local projects.

“We will miss her laughter, her boundless energy and fearlessness in tackling all things harmful to the environment. RIP Stef.”

Ms Hansen’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers (Metropolitan Police / SWNS)

Another added: “I will always remember Stephanie Hansen as a funny cheerful girl with her pink hoop. I can’t believe You are gone...You will be truly missed...rest in peace my beautiful friend...”

Police are now appealing for information from anyone who lives or was driving in the immediate vicinity of Willenhall Drive in Hayes.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts are with Stephanie’s family.

“They have suffered an unimaginable loss and we will give them every support. I know that this incident will have shocked people in the local community.

“While our investigation is still in its initial stages, I am confident that we are not looking for any further suspects and that there is no continuing risk to residents or the wider public.

“As we work to build a picture of what happened to Stephanie, we would be interested to hear from anyone who knew her, had seen or spoken to her recently and who feels they may have relevant information to assist our investigation.

“We are also appealing for anyone who lives or was driving in the immediate vicinity of Willenhall Drive in Hayes to come forward if they have CCTV or dash cams that were operating between the morning of Friday, 30 December and the morning of Saturday, 31 December.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2143/31DEC or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.