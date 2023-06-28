Man pleads guilty to murdering father and son shot dead in Cambridgeshire villages

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a father and son by shooting them to death in two Cambridgeshire villages.

Stephen Alderton, 67, pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court to the murders of Gary Dunmore, 57, and Joshua Dunmore, 32.

The two bodies of were discovered at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, just six miles apart.

The Row in Sutton, near Ely, where Gary Dunmore was shot dead (PA)

Alderton, of no fixed abode, was charged with two counts of murder and possession of a firearm for the incidents on March 29.

Appearing today wearing a grey polo shirt and jeans, he showed no emotion as he entered two guilty pleas for both counts of murder. He denied one count of possession of a firearm, a double-barrelled shotgun, with intent to cause fear of violence to another person.

Prosecutor Peter Gair said there was “no public interest to be served by seeking a trial” on the count and the judge ordered that it lie on file.

Cambridgeshire Police had been called to reports of gunshots in Meridian Close shortly after 9pm, and were then notified of another set of gunshots in Sutton at 9.57pm.

Following their deaths, a statement on behalf of their family read: “Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle.

“He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends. He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved.

“He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he’ll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.”

Alderton was remanded into custody to await sentencing on October 20.