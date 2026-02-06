For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The only surviving victim of “Suffolk strangler” Steve Wright has claimed that the other women he murdered could still be alive if police had taken her seriously.

The serial killer tried to kidnap Emily Doherty, then aged 22, in Felixstowe, Suffolk, in 1999, before he went on to murder five more women in the Ipswich area in 2006.

On Friday, the 67-year-old will be sentenced for the murder of his sixth victim, teenager Victoria Hall, after he dramatically changed his plea and admitted the 17-year-old’s kidnap and murder on 19 September 1999.

It was just the day before that Wright had attempted to kidnap Ms Doherty.

She told Sky News: “It's devastating what happened to everyone else, absolutely devastating. You can't help thinking, if they had taken me seriously, Vicky could have survived, but certainly if they had found him sooner the five other women would still be here."

open image in gallery Serial killer Steve Wright will be sentenced for the murder of his sixth victim on Friday ( Suffolk Police/PA Wire )

Ms Doherty said she was on a night out when she repeatedly had to run away from Wright in the early hours of Saturday 18 September 1999 along High Road East, Felixstowe, until someone came to help her.

Police were then called, but she accused officers of treating her like “a silly little girl” and failing to conduct a full investigation, even after Ms Hall’s body was later discovered.

Recalling that terrifying night in her first interview with the media, Ms Doherty told the broadcaster: “There was this car going backwards and forwards past me, loitering. It parked up, and I thought the driver was having a wee. He was just standing by the car. He saw me and I saw him. The car door was open, and the engine was running.

“I ran and jumped over a wall and knocked on someone's door and said 'let me in'. No one answered.”

As she tried to flee, she said the car turned into Park Avenue.

She continued: “I got on all fours to peer around a wall to see if he was still there. Suddenly he was literally right there. He stepped right into me. He said 'alright' in a low, sleazy way. In that instance, I knew my life was in danger. I just knew.

“The adrenaline kicked in. I started running up a driveway. I found a big stick and stood there, easily for 10 minutes. I thought if he does come up here, I will pound him with the stick.”

open image in gallery Victoria Hall’s body was found in a ditch around 25 miles from where she was last seen ( Suffolk Police )

She described hearing the car driving forwards and backwards until it fell silent and she believed she was safe.

But when she went back to the road, she found he was still there, so she frantically began knocking on doors until someone eventually answered.

She said: “He was in the car laughing at me. A couple eventually let me in. I said: 'Please let me in, I'm being followed.’ They called 999.

“This whole charade, awful, awful thing, went on for about 40 minutes.”

However, Ms Doherty said she was left feeling even worse after the way the police subsequently handled her report.

She told Sky News: “The police came, but they didn't believe me at all. They said: 'Come on, how much have you had to drink tonight?’

“I had to ask them for a lift home. I got in the car with the police, and they said: 'I suppose you should tell us what happened then.'”

open image in gallery The six women murdered by Wright ( PA )

She said she had only had one or two beers that night. She also said she provided officers with part of a number plate. And she accused police of dismissing her offer to make a statement later that day.

She told the broadcaster: “They said that won't be necessary. Forget about it. I really felt like they did not take me seriously at all. They treated me like a silly little girl.”

Ms Doherty left to travel to India the following day.

Meanwhile, the manhunt got underway for Ms Hall’s killer, and when Ms Doherty called home, there was a message telling her to urgently call the police.

She said she gave a statement over the phone, but claimed suggestions of officers being sent to create an e-fit image of the suspect were not followed up on.

“That was the last I heard ever about it,” Ms Doherty said.

“I'm suffering massively from survivor's guilt… It's a burden that I carry. There's the guilt of not being heard. It makes me feel sick with grief.”

Ms Hall, from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, had left her home on the evening of 18 September 1999 for a night out with her friend Gemma Algar at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

When Ms Hall’s parents woke up that morning and discovered she had not returned home, the police were called and a missing person inquiry commenced.

Five days later, her body was found in a ditch in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen.

With Wright still on the loose five years later, locals in Ipswich suffered six weeks of terror while detectives hunted for the serial killer in their midst.

On 30 October 2006, Tania Nicol, 19, vanished from Ipswich’s red light area, followed by Gemma Adams, 25, around two weeks later, triggering a major inquiry.

Ms Adams’ body was found in a stream at Hintlesham on 2 December followed by the discovery of Ms Nicol’s remains in a pond at Copdock on 8 December.

Two days later, the body of Anneli Alderton, 24, was found in the woods at Nacton and sex workers in the town were urged to stay off the streets.

On 12 December, the bodies of Paula Clennell, 24, and Annette Nicholls, 29, were found near woods at Levington.

Wright, formerly from Ipswich, was handed a whole-life sentence in 2008 after being found guilty of five of the murders.

Monday marked the first time he admitted to any killings. He will be sentenced for Ms Hall’s murder by Mr Justice Bennathan at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Wright also pleaded guilty to the attempted kidnap of Ms Doherty.

Suffolk Police told Sky News that it was “not able to comment on any of the evidential matters prior to sentencing”.

The force told The Independent that it will be issuing a statement on this after the sentencing.