Two men praised after sustaining serious injuries trying to stop ‘sexual assault’

Two men have been praised after suffering serious head injuries when they intervened to stop a potential sexual assault in Stoke-on-Trent.

The unnamed pair, aged 19 and 25, were found unconscious at the scene and ended up in hospital after the attack on Stafford Street in the Hanley area of the city at around 5am on Sunday.

One of the victims required facial reconstruction surgery at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, according to StokeonTrent Live.

Staffordshire Police are yet to make any arrests in relation to the incident. The force released CCTV images of two men wanted in connection with the incident and urged them to come forward.

Officers said they had heard allegations that a woman was being “inaproppriately touched” before the attack.

Friends of the pair set up an online fundraiser following the attack, according to the local paper.

Many people paid tribute to the men on social media. Ben Mortimer said the men were his stepson and a friend, and praised them for “showing pure bravery” in taking on the attackers.

Police released CCTV images of two men wanted in connection with attack (Staffordshire Police)

“These two deserve a medal for putting themselves in danger. My stepson has multiple broken bones in his face due to the guys stamping on his face,” he said.

Neil Watkins said: “Two heroes. I hope they have a speedy recovery because without them the outcome ... would have been horrendous. Take a bow lads you should be proud of yourselves regardless of the outcome.”

Reporting the incident, West Midlands Ambulance Service said the two patients were found to have “potentially serious injuries”.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of an assault on Stafford Street, Hanley.

”We sent one ambulance to the scene. On arrival, we discovered two patients, both men. Both were assessed on scene and had sustained potentially serious injuries, they were both conveyed to hospital for further treatment.“

Staffordshire Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 178 of 5 September. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.