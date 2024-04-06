Police search for woman who ‘hit shopper in the face and grabbed her hijab’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have issued an urgent appeal after a woman allegedly struck a shopper in the face and grabbed her hijab in a “terrifying” attack in front of the victim’s children.

The woman left the victim with cuts to her face after hitting her outside a shop on Stoke Newington High Street, London, on 18 November 2023 in a suspected hate crime, the Metropolitan Police said.

The victim, in her 40s, had challenged the woman about making an offensive gesture towards her shortly after leaving the shop with her three children when she was attacked.

Detective Constable Harriet Ford, leading the investigation said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim, made all the worse as it was witnessed by her young children.

“I would ask the public to take a good look at this image and consider if you have any information about her identity.”

Anyone who recognises the person in the image is asked to call 101 quoting CRIS 4632311/23. Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.