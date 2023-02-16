Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man to face court charged with ex-wife’s murder after house fire

Georgian Constantin, 42, of Stoke-on-Trent, was charged on Wednesday with the murder of Valentina Cozma and making threats to kill.

Benjamin Cooper
Thursday 16 February 2023 02:45
A man will face court on Thursday charged with the murder of his former wife in a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent (Staffordshire Police handout/PA)
A man will face court on Thursday charged with the murder of his former wife in a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent (Staffordshire Police handout/PA)
(PA Media)

A man will face court on Thursday charged with the murder of his former wife in a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent.

Georgian Constantin, of Stoke-on-Trent, was charged the day before with the murder of Valentina Cozma and making threats to kill.

He was detained in London on Tuesday morning after Staffordshire Police appealed for help to locate the 42-year-old, who also had links to Southampton.

He will appear before a magistrate at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre later on Thursday.

Ms Cozma, 40, died after a fire at her home in Campbell Road, Stoke, at about 3pm on February 9.

A post-mortem examination provided a provisional cause of death as smoke inhalation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in