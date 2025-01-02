Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stormzy given driving ban after using phone behind wheel of Rolls Royce

The rapper has been banned from driving for nine months following the incident in west London last March

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Thursday 02 January 2025 10:53 GMT
Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months
Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months (PA Archive)

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months for using a mobile phone at the wheel of a Rolls Royce.

The rapper, 31, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, was handed the ban at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

It follows an incident in west Kensington, west London, on 7 March last year.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in