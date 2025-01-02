Stormzy given driving ban after using phone behind wheel of Rolls Royce

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months for using a mobile phone at the wheel of a Rolls Royce.

The rapper, 31, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, was handed the ban at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

It follows an incident in west Kensington, west London, on 7 March last year.

