Man who attacked police protecting mosque jailed after admitting riot charge

A man who kicked out at police protecting a mosque and “whipped up” other young men to cause criminal damage during widespread disorder in Sunderland has been jailed for four years and eight months for riot.

John Kirtley, 27, was initially charged with violent disorder for his role in the violence on August 2, but police later upgraded that to the more serious offence of riot.

Newcastle Crown Court heard “highly intoxicated” Kirtley was an “active and persistent participant” in the disorder, which was one of several riots that broke out in the UK over the summer following online misinformation about the perpetrator of the Southport stabbings.

Kirtley was filmed at various points throughout the evening carrying an England flag and verbally abusing police, at one point saying: “Come on this is f****** England.”

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said the defendant tried to stand in front of a police car to stop it from moving, threw stones at officers protecting a local mosque and kicked out a riot shield before jumping up and down “imitating a boxer’s stance”.

The court heard Kirtley was a leading member of a group throwing beer barrels at police officers and was seen “whipping up” other young men and encouraging them to damage windows of buildings in the city’s Keel Square.

Mr Wardlaw said the defendant, who at one point covered his face with an England flag, was seen wandering around “telling police the Government is to blame for this”.

In mitigation, the court heard Kirtley, who pleaded guilty to riot, was “highly intoxicated” at the time after drinking a bottle of vodka and was “not politically-minded in any way”.

Jailing him for four years and eight months, Judge Robert Spragg told the defendant: “Your behaviour on that day, fuelled by alcohol, was utterly disgraceful. You have brought shame on yourself and on the St George’s flag you chose to drape yourself in.”