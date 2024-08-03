Sunderland rioters came from outside the city, council says

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sunderland residents have begun the hard work of cleaning up the city after far-right rioters clashed with police and damaged buildings in the city.

The violent scenes saw a police centre looted while a neighbouring Citizen’s Advice bureau was set alight. Four police officers were injured in skirmishes and at least 10 arrests were made. Police, residents and local politicians have all condemned the scenes.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage for the latest updates on this story

Thugs set fire to buildings during the disturbances on Friday ( TeesPix )

Sunderland Council deputy leader Kelly Chequer said the riots were “nothing more than mindless violence and disorder led by a minority with an agenda of hate”.

“We know that sadly, many of those in our city last night were not from here but came to cause chaos and stoke tensions,” she added.

“I want to make it clear: there is no place for these people, they are not welcome here”.

The riots came after similar scenes unfolded in Southport on Tuesday following the death of three young girls in a knife attack on July 29. It’s thought online misinformation surrounding the tragic event led far-right protesters to mobilise in towns and cities across the UK.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness: rioters “do not speak for our region” (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Archive )

Brett Redmayne, 43, saw the aftermath of the violence on Saturday after a police office was looted and photos on social media show a blackened Citizens Advice Bureau office which appeared to have been set alight.

Mr Redmayne told reporters: “The atmosphere around the city with the hundreds that showed up was one of support and unity.

“These people who rioted don’t speak for Sunderland and we are ashamed and embarrassed. This morning, though, we all wanted to show support and help clean the city.

“I saw smashed windows and glass, but the council had worked hard as well through the night to clean a lot up, credit has to go to Sunderland Council.”

A car set on fire during the disturbances ( Getty Images )

Reverend Jacqui Tyson, a priest at Sunderland Minster, said rioters were attempting to “lever” gravestones outside the church to use as weapons against police.

She said: “It’s an act of sacrilege to disturb someone’s gravestone. It’s also remarkably lacking in common sense – have you tried to pick up a gravestone?”

Alongside her colleague Reverend Chris Howson, she was able to ward away the protesters as they both worked to clean up the graveyard this morning.

Rev Chris Howson is helping with the clean-up at Sunderland Minster ( Tom Burgess / The Northern Echo )

Mayor of the North East Kim McGuinness said the rioters “will not define our reputation.”

“Make no mistake: those people do not speak for our region,” she said. “The grieving families in Southport will feel no comfort by their actions.”

She extended her thanks to Sunderland residents for “standing against these extreme violent people” and restoring the city to “the proud place that it deserves to be.”

Protests gripped many other cities in the UK on Saturday as pockets of the far-right mobilised to protect immigration and express anti-Islam views. Counter-protesters were present at many of these, outnumbering the far-right in most places according to eyewitnesses.