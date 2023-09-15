Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sara Sharif’s father to face court after being charged with 10-year-old’s murder

Urfan Sharif will face court alongside his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik, who were also charged with Sara’s murder.

John Besley
Friday 15 September 2023 05:12
Urfan Sharif (left) and Beinash Batool have been charged with Sara’s murder (Surrey Police/PA)
Urfan Sharif (left) and Beinash Batool have been charged with Sara’s murder (Surrey Police/PA)
(PA Media)

The father of Sara Sharif is among three people to face court on Friday charged with the 10-year-old’s murder.

Surrey Police said the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Urfan Sharif, 41, as well as Urfan’s partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking.

They have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

All three are set to appear at Guildford Magistrate’s Court.

The trio travelled to Pakistan a day before police discovered Sara’s body in Woking on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found the youngster had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

They were arrested on Wednesday evening at Gatwick Airport as they disembarked a flight from Dubai.

Police said Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers.

Five of Sara’s siblings, aged between one and 13 years old, also travelled to the South Asian country on August 9 with Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in