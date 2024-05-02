Scammer targeted victims in pubs to fund online gambling habit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who duped victims out of nearly half a million pounds after meeting them in the pub has been jailed for six years.

Susan Goose, 63, of Wycliffe Road, Norwich pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud by false representation last Friday in relation to the scams that took place between 2011 and 2024.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Goose befriended the majority of her victims in pubs across Norwich and told them how she needed funds to pay legal fees in a civil case over inheritance allegedly owed to her. She stole £440,000.

To build trust with her victims, Goose falsified documents including emails and claim forms and showed her victims items from her alleged solicitor, the bank and the high court she said was handling her case.

She would then ask people to lend her large amounts of money, without any intention of repaying them.

One of the seven victims, who uncovered the case, lost their home, business and all of their assets and became the subject of an Individual Voluntary Arrangement.

Their situation was brought to the attention of Action Fraud and referred to Norfolk Police and Goose was arrested on 5 January 2024 on suspicion of fraud and later released on bail.

In a search of Goose’s address no correspondence or documentation relating to any civil court case was found. Multiple courts were also contacted to see if Goose was a claimant or defendant but again, no record was found.

Officers looking into Goose’s financial record found over 2,600 payments to online gambling websites. It is estimated that Goose had spent in excess of £130,000.

At her sentencing hearing, Goose asked for two further offences, also frauds by false by false representation, to be taken into consideration and was sentenced to a total of six years in prison.

Investigating officer, DC Dave Block said: “Goose’s offending was a gross abuse of trust and an example of exploitation at its worst.

“She has shown no remorse throughout this case. Her propensity for dishonesty and the longevity and extent of her ruthlessness is staggering.

“I am proud of each of her victims for bravely assisting with this investigation. I hope that this sentence provides them with a level of closure and that they can begin to rebuild their lives.”