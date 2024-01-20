Police reveal 999 call made by man in Norfolk home an hour before four bodies found

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have revealed that they received a 999 call from a man at a house in Norfolk where four people were found dead just an hour later.

The bodies of a man, woman and two young girls were found at the property in Costessy, near Norwich, on Friday morning, after a member of the public called police to raise concerns for the welfare of people inside.

Officers arrived on scene at around 7.15am and forced entry to the home on Allan Bedford Crescent, finding the bodies of a 45-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and two children, all of whom were found with injuries.

Police are carrying out extra patrols as detectives investigate at Allan Bedford Crescent (Getty Images)

Norfolk Constabulary said on Friday it had referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, as is standard practice, over a previous police contact at the house on 14 December – which related to a missing person enquiry.

It has now emerged that the force has made a second routine self-referral to the watchdog after detectives identified a 999 call made at 6am on Friday morning by a man at the same address.

Police resources were not deployed to the address following the emergency call.

Officers are carrying out additional patrols on the Queen’s Hill estate throughout the day on Saturday, as detectives continue to investigate the deaths.

A police cordon remains in place and forensic investigations will continue today inside the property, Norfolk Constabulary said. Detectives have been carrying out house to house enquiries, speaking with witnesses and are continuing to examine local CCTV footage.

“We’ve had a heavy police presence in the area since yesterday morning and there’s understandably concern in the local community,” said Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, who is leading the investigation.

“However, their help and support in the investigation has been unwavering and on behalf of everyone involved in this devastating incident, we’re extremely grateful for that. Today, the focus of our enquiries remains at the address and we’re examining local CCTV.

“While we’re still piecing together what’s happened, at this stage we remain satisfied that this is an isolated incident.”

More follows...