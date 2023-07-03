For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police force has been heavily criticised after an officer appeared to refuse to attend an assault.

In a video that has gone viral, a local resident is heard reporting the incident at a Co-op store in Sussex that was just ‘seconds away’.

The police community support officer in Lancing seems to decline to help and comments: “But then I have to deal with it.”

The local resident claims a member of the public had been assaulted amid a fight that erupted as a result of shoplifting in the store - 200 or 300 yards away from the pair.

They can be heard urging the officer to attend the scene, but they appear to refuse on the grounds they are not a response unit.

In the footage, said to have been recorded on a dashcam, the local resident then argues that the mere “sight of the car will make them scatter”, to which the PCSO is heard saying: “Yeah, but then I have to deal with it.”

Sussex Police have apologised for the “clumsy language” used by their colleague and said they are reviewing their response to this incident.

The force confirmed it is investigating reports of assault and shoplifting at a Co-op store in Lancing on Thursday, adding the victim has been contacted by officers.

Following the exchange between the PCSO and the local resident, Sussex Police said a police officer attended the incident as an emergency. The PCSO - who does not have the power to use force to make an arrest or to attend an incident in a vehicle on a blue-light emergency - then also attended the scene, they added.

In a statement to The Independent, West Sussex local policing Superintendent Nick Dias said: “Keeping the public safe and feeling safe is paramount and our officers and PCSOs work hard to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, often in challenging circumstances. We work closely with local retailers and partners to help prevent and respond to anti-social behaviour and assaults on shop workers.

“We are sorry for the clumsy language used by the PCSO in this exchange and acknowledge the public’s concern. A police unit was dispatched to the scene as a matter of priority. Our response to this incident is being reviewed.”