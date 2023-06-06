CCTV footage shows a “sweet-toothed shoplifter” stealing 144 bars of chocolate from a Co-op shop in Worthing, West Sussex.

Jordan Thomson, 30, made off with £116 worth of chocolate, including 48 Twix bars, 48 Snickers bars, 24 Bounty bars and 24 Yorkie bars.

Sussex Police shared videos of the incident on social media, confirming the thief has been jailed with a pun-filled post.

“Jordan Thomson has been up to his old Twix. The sweet-toothed shoplifter is behind bars again, after stealing a Bounty-ful supply of chocolate,” the force wrote.

“This is a real Boost for the business community, with theft being a hot Topic recently.”